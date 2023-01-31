AVON — An Avon man faces numerous charges for separate domestic violence incidents in Castile after a police standoff at his residence that lasted several hours.
The incidents include one where he allegedly contacted a person through social media and displayed what appeared to be a gun, Wyoming County sheriff’s deputies said.
Jesse R. Driscoll Jr., 37, was arrested on four separate warrants: One for failing to appear in Wyoming County Court for a felony charge, one for bail jumping and two domestic violence investigations in the village.
Driscoll was charged with misdemeanor criminal contempt of court for allegedly violating a court order of protection Nov. 28.
He was charged with felony criminal contempt of court for contacting the person Jan. 19 and displaying the apparent firearm during a video chat, deputies said.
The multiple investigations came to an end on Jan. 19 when Livingston County Sheriff’s Department deployed its SWAT unit at Driscoll’s house. A standoff then ensued.
Driscoll eventually surrendered peacefully after negotiations and was taken into custody. He was arraigned in Wyoming County Court and committed to jail without bail.
Also assisting with the investigation were the Wyoming County Sheriffs Office Criminal Investigation Division, Wyoming County District Attorneys Office, and Restore-Domestic Violence Project.
Driscoll is to appear Feb. 6 in Castile Town Court and Feb. 8 in Wyoming County Court.
