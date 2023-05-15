AVON — Avon community members are voicing concern about alleged social media posts from Avon Board of Education candidate.
Tim Dolgos, an Avon resident and longtime teacher at Geneseo Central School, allegedly made highly negative statements against LGBTQ+ individuals online.
The Livingston County News on May 8 received a series of screenshots of Facebook posts, reportedly made by Dolgos and then deleted. The name and profile of the posts match Dolgos’ account on the site.
The posts allege an LGBTQ and transgender agenda of “grooming” children for sexual abuse and normalizing pedophilia.
“... Like I said, if any individual teacher decided to read one of these books in the classroom to their kids, they’d be fired,” one post reads. “This is all being done under the umbrella of LGBTQ, so that people on the left will all blindly stand in support of keeping these books in our school libraries. Because those people don’t know and won’t look at what’s actually in the books. The lefties just think they’re supporting LGBGQ, not realizing what they’re actually supporting is grooming. They’re claiming to fight against conservatives who say they are trying to ban these books. Conservatives don’t want them banned, we want them removed from our children’s school libraries. If sickos want to buy this filth, that’s up to them. This is about LGBTQ using their brand to get people to unwittingly defend exposing our kids to pornography and grooming. Period.”
A second post reads, “This has always been a part of the long game. It was part of the end game for the transgender movement and gender fluidity. I’ve been saying this for years. One of the ultimate goals of the real LGBTQ agenda was to normalize pedophilia. Not only is there nothing normal about pedophilia, there is nothing HUMAN about it. Anyone who would ever even consider THINKING about anything related to pedophila [sic] is not a human being with a soul. Period, end of story.”
Dolgos did not respond to the LCN’s request for comment.
Community member Heather Baker, one of several individuals that contacted the newspaper, said that she was concerned that the talk in which Dolgos was partaking incites violence and can lead to the increased suicide rates of LGBTQ+ youth.
Baker was born and raised in Avon and although she doesn’t have any children attending Avon, her whole family went through the Avon school district.
Baker said she knows the importance of schools as a safe space for all students
“As a therapist I work with many people in the LGBTQ+ community,” she said. “I have personal relationships with many and it was very offensive to me and terrifying that our kids could be hearing these things in school. So, I just felt as though I needed to say something.”
In her original letter to the LCN, Baker said, “school can be hard enough for kids who are not members of the LGBTQ+ community. I am not a member of this community and high school was not an easy experience for me. Luckily, I had teachers I could turn to when the day was getting difficult for me. I am not exaggerating when I say that some of these teachers saved my life. I don’t know what would have happened to me if I also had the added fear of hiding who I was when looking for support.”
Other community members reached out to the LCN voicing their concerns. One person raised the question of whether such a man should be elected to Avon’s school board.
The person said that it would be a monumental step back for equality and human rights.
When the LCN reached out to the Avon Board of Education for comment, Superintendent Ryan Pacatte released a statement saying: “The Avon Central School District is aware of statements made previously by a current candidate for the Board of Education. These statements may represent the views and positions of the particular individual. The District has been, and will remain, committed to complying with non-discrimination laws. We value each individual and our commitment to creating a safe and welcoming environment for all.
“Specific criteria to be a candidate for boards of education are set forth by New York State Education Law. So long as prospective candidates meet the criteria, it is up to eligible voters to select representatives for its board of education. Individual school districts do not have the authority to remove prospective candidates.”
Baker said schools “should be a place where kids feel safe to learn about, and express themselves,”
“Teachers should be people they look up to, not people they fear,” Baker said. “Our kids deserve better than this. On May 16th, let us all appeal to our humanity and make the decision that protects all of our children.”
Baker said that it’s important to be aware of how harmful speech like this can be because the LGBTQ+ population is already in danger of not only having their rights taken away, but experiencing violence incited by negative comments.
“I just think it’s really important because any paperwork that’s been distributed by him doesn’t say any of this on there — any of those beliefs on there, right,” she said. “So, I really think it’s important that people are aware of what they would be potentially voting for and the danger to the kids.”
Dolgos has been teaching for 18 years, spending the last 10 of those years at Geneseo Central School. He is a chemistry teacher who has also previously taught biology, physics, earth science, life science, and English. He lives in East Avon with his wife and has seven children.
Dolgos said in his candidate biography that, “he’s running because he feels it’s important Avon Central Schools has leadership that is qualified, experienced and diversified in order to ensure that the quality and the morality of our educational systems are upheld.’”
The LCN received a report May 11 of a Geneseo school teacher being suspended, with the teacher unidentified.
The LCN reached out to the Geneseo Central School District for comment regarding the reported suspension and any possible connection to the alleged social media postings by Dolgos. The district would not confirm a suspension of a teacher, but also did not deny a suspension had occurred. Aubree Kammler, senior public information specialist with Capital Region BOCES, released a statement on behalf of the Geneseo Central School District that said: “The Geneseo Central School District treats all personnel matters as confidential and therefore cannot comment on any such matter that may be pending.
“The District is and remains dedicated to maintaining a safe, inclusive, and welcoming environment for all members of our school community, regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity.”
Geneseo Central contracts with Capital Region BOCES for public relations services.
Superintendent Cindy Flowers said Monday that “all personnel matters are confidential” and could not comment regarding Dolgos.