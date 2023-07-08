A Pavilion man who last year tried to set a truck on fire with a woman inside faces numerous charges after a series of incidents in Livingston County, including one where a vehicle was found engulfed in flames on July 4.
Livingston Sheriff’s Sgt. Michael Wade was on patrol about 11 p.m. Tuesday when he was sent to a Fowler Road in Avon for a report of a “fully-involved vehicle fire roadside,” Sheriff Thomas J. Dougherty said.
Wade was told that the vehicle was not occupied and no one was near the burning car.
He was on his way to the scene when he came across a man walking in the area.
Wade recognized the man as Dean J. Gardner, 46, of Pavilion, who he knew was a suspect in a separate investigation two days earlier in Livonia.
The burning vehicle was Gardner’s.
Gardner was taken into custody and was found with methamphetamine and psilocybin mushrooms, Dougherty said.
Gardner was wanted for contacting a woman several times in Livonia. The woman had a court order of protection against him stemming from several incidents in Genesee County.
Gardner was charged with felony criminal contempt of court, third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
More charges are pending an investigation into the vehicle fire.
Gardner in August was arrested in Le Roy after he attacked a woman while parked on Warsaw Road.
An investigation revealed Gardner choked the woman and then grabbed a gas can from the back of the truck and tried to pour it on the driver’s seat and set if on fire.
The woman texted for help, police said at time. Gardner was unable to pour the gas.
Gardner was taken into custody and charged with attempted second-degree arson, second-degree menacing with a weapon, criminal obstruction of breathing, misdemeanor criminal possession of a weapon and felony possession of a weapon.
In November, Gardner was arrested again, this time charged with felony criminal contempt of court and assault involving the same woman.
He pleaded guilty to criminal contempt of court in January.
In Livingston County, Gardner was arraigned on the new charges. Dougherty said the District Attorney’s Office recommended that he be released with appearance tickets as “the charges did not qualify for bail under NYS Bail Reform.”
A review of the law, however, shows that the felony criminal contempt charge does allow for bail to be set.