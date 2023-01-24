YORK — Math. Literacy. Work skills.
The education provided by area school districts is typically wide-ranging. And at its best, it’s innovative and inspiring.
Multiple school districts from Genesee, Livingston and Wyoming counties were recognized Saturday when the Genesee Valley School Board Association presented its Excellence in Student Services Awards. The awards were given during a ceremony at the organization’s legislative breakfast.
“We had a tremendous response this year with many individual programs that were deserving,” said Executive Director Pat Burk.
Those honored included:
n Alexander Central School — Outdoor classroom.
n Avon Central School — Career exploration program.
n Batavia City Schools — School Musical and Production Club.
n Byron-Bergen Central School — Digital Citizenship program.
n Caledonia-Mumford Central School — School safety program.
n Dansville Central School — Dog therapy program.
n Elba Central School — FFA and agricultural programs.
n Genesee Valley Boces — Auto body class.
n Geneseo Central School — Dia des los Muertos Artist in Residency program.
n Letchworth Central School — High school life skills program.
n Livonia Central School — 8-11 integrated varsity cross country and track and field program.
n Mount Morris Central School — YMCA Youth and Government Club.
n Oakfield-Alabama Central School — Student support system.
n Pavilion Central School — The Center.
n Pembroke Central School — K-Kids Club.
n Perry Central School — Student laboratory.
n Warsaw Central School — Elementary garden club.
n Wayland-Cohocton Central School — Gourmet meal and meal prep classes.
