Alumnus pays a visit in Medina

From left, Master-At-Arms Bryan Van Wycke, left, is shown with teacher Dudley Gilbert, along with students Bailey Brewer, Phallon Rivera, Gabrielle Rosenbeek, Gavin J. Philips, and Jorden Hagen. VanWycke said military service is a great opportunity.

MEDINA — Bryan Van Wycke, a 2018 Albion graduate, attended teacher Dudley Gilbert’s Security and Law Enforcement program at the Orleans Career and Technical Education Center.

After graduation, Van Wycke joined the Navy and became part of its military police, known as a Master-At-Arms. The personnel provide security on ships, at bases and at military installations worldwide.

