MEDINA — Bryan Van Wycke, a 2018 Albion graduate, attended teacher Dudley Gilbert’s Security and Law Enforcement program at the Orleans Career and Technical Education Center.
After graduation, Van Wycke joined the Navy and became part of its military police, known as a Master-At-Arms. The personnel provide security on ships, at bases and at military installations worldwide.
Bryan stopped in to the Orleans Career and Technical Education Center to talk to the Security and Law Enforcement classes of Gilbert and fellow teacher Gene Newman. He talked about his career in the Navy.
“I wanted to be a police officer, but didn’t want to wait around for three years to become one, so I thought I would join the military and get some experience and have my college paid for,” Van Wycke said in a news release. “ I debated between the Marines and the Navy and thought the Navy was a better path for me.”
Van Wycken shared his experiences overseas with the classes and what he enjoys about his job. He talked about his training at boot camp, where he learned antiterrorism techniques, armed sentry/post standing techniques, crime prevention, military and civil law, communications, first aid, firearms deployment and physical restraint techniques.
He encouraged students interested in joining the armed forces to talk to friends and family members in the military and bring a parent or guardian with them when they talk to a recruiter to help them ask questions and make a decision.
“It is a great opportunity to help you with your career and schooling and I would highly recommend it,” he told students.
