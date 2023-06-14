MEDINA — When Orleans Career and Technical Education teacher Ron Jackson was a student at Tompkins-Seneca-Tioga BOCES in 1980, he and his classmate Nelson Jeffrey built two fireboxes to bring awareness of its welding program.
The fireboxes were raffled and Jeffrey’s mom won one of the units. Jackson asked her if he could buy it from her and she agreed.
“She didn’t want it, so I bought it and it ended up heating my parents’ house and then my wife and my home years later,” he said in a news release.
Jackson is passionate about barbecuing, so he later decided to connect the firebox to a 500 gallon offset smoker — and now it’s been updated with help from his students.
“I fabricated the smoker from a 500 gallon propane tank and thought it would be a great project for my students to work on to get some real-world experience with the skills they were learning in class,” he said.
Jackson’s junior and senior class manufactured components and learned how to lay out and make patterns using nothing more than a compass and straightedge. They installed the 10-inch stack, fabricated its hinge, and completed some significant welding.
Students learned how to use some general pipe layout tools and procedures.
With all that said, most of all, “The students learned how to work as a team,” Jackson said. “We also had to follow safety procedures, think about how as projects grow you need to pay attention to and new risks as they arise. It took them two months to complete.”
Hannah Zastrow, a junior from Newfane, thought it was a great class project.
“It was like putting together a big puzzle and we all learned a lot of different skills creating parts and welding them into the smoker,” she said.
“I got to do everything and it was awesome,” added classmate Gavin Ciarfella of Medina. “We welded the racks in and built sections of it. It was like being in a real-world job site.
Colby Criswell of said he especially enjoyed the overhead welding.
“It was a great experience as far as learning how to problem solve to make it all work,” he said.
“It was a lot of fun and really cool to learn from Mr. Jackson,” added Owen McIntire of Lockport. “It was great working as a team on this.”
A total of 14 students helped out with the project: Alayna Smith, Haley Shaffer, Max Schultz, Joseph Mahar, Bryden McMurray, Tim Dent, Gavin Ciarfella, Colby Criswell, Ian Eibl, Dominic LoBiondo, Hailey Skernick, Jaymis Taylor, Hannah Zastrow and Owen McIntyyre.
After the project was finished and Jackson and his wife Debi took the smoker home, they spent 16 hours on a recent Sunday making 46 pounds of pulled pork and 87 pounds of brisket in it.
They served that up the next day with other contributions from students and staff.
It was the perfect way to say thank you to the students for their hard work and efforts and end the school year, BOCES officials said.