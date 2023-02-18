Officials give details on $33.6M city budget

Mark Gutman/Daily News City Hall in Batavia

 Mark Gutman/Daily News

BATAVIA — The city plans to spend about $33,588,472 next year, a few million dollars more than this year’s budget.

City leaders are expecting the average tax rate of $8.94 per $1,000 of assessed property value will remain the same next year. The proposed tax levy is about $6.6 million.

