BATAVIA — The city plans to spend about $33,588,472 next year, a few million dollars more than this year’s budget.
City leaders are expecting the average tax rate of $8.94 per $1,000 of assessed property value will remain the same next year. The proposed tax levy is about $6.6 million.
The public hearing on the budget is scheduled for 7 p.m. Feb. 27 in the City Council boardroom at City Hall.
City Manager Rachael Tabelski said Genesee County Manager Matt Landers told the city this week that it will get $392,464 in a one-time revenue distribution for the current budget year. Tabelski said she was told this would be a revenue distribution above and beyond the normal sales tax distribution the city would get. She said her recommendation is to use this money this year rather than in next year’s budget.
“It will certainly help advance multiple priorities we have going on now, including the police station (project),” she said. “Our understanding is it’s a one-time revenue. The policy of the city has been to treat one-time revenues to utilize for capital expenses and projects.”
The city estimates a new police station will cost about $13–15 million for a facility of about 19,000 square feet at Bank Street and Alva Place. Once completed, there would be 115 public parking spots available in nearby lots, in addition to free public parking on surrounding streets to serve the needs of existing businesses on Washington, Alva and State streets.
$1.88 million is called for in improvements at the fire station and Bureau of Maintenance. The fire project includes restroom and locker room improvements, fire suppression and fire alarm system work, a new generator and hot water tank improvements. At the bureau, improvements include reconstruction of existing trench drains and a new air-handling system. The total project cost is $1,887,790.
“I will be requesting that Council utilize the funds for the police station, any cost overruns on the fire or BOM (Bureau of Maintenance) facility projects and purchasing of vehicles for police, fire and DPW, because we’re always saving to continue to keep equipment up-to-date in the capital fund,” Tabelski said.
Tabelski said the city needs to fund reserve accounts as much as possible.
“The funding from the county will certainly help us do that,” she said. “It’s a huge windfall for the city, but it’s a one-time revenue. It’s not guaranteed in future years. Because it’s a one-time revenue, we would never use it for operational items.”
The city manager said she wouldn’t recommend taking any of the $392,464 and using it to control the tax rate for the 2023-24 budget.
“It’s a one-time revenue source, so we would probably be in the exact same situation next year and we may have to raise the tax even more in the out years,” she said. “There is a lot of research by economists on how to handle one-time revenues and it’s usually to make one-time expenses.”
Inflation has had an impact on the proposed budget for next year.
“It’s definitely had a large impact on both revenues and mainly expenses, Diesel fuel is double. Retirement costs are up roughly $300,000. Healthcare costs are up roughly $475,000,” Tabelski said. “There’s also supplies — materials, salt, gas and electric, each up between 15% and 40%. During our budget workshops, we did go through, line by line, discussions of those expenses.”
Tabelski said City Council made a list of changes during the recent budget work sessions. One of the changes was to add $15,000 to administrative reserves for Microsoft Surfaces software.
“Council decided that they’d like to try to go electronic with their meetings and authorize the assistant city manager to procure Microsoft Service Pros (PCs),” she said. This change will be put into place over time, she said.
Lawmakers asked that Dwyer Stadium reserves be increased $13,000.
“Dwyer reserves, we want to use $13,000 to repair seats on the first-base line,” Tabelski said.
A Dwyer facilities repair and maintenance line was increased by $3,000. That money was taken from the city’s contingency fund.
“As we went line by line, we noticed there wasn’t a repair and maintenance allocation for Dwyer, so $3,000 was added,” she said.
$15,000 has been added to stormwater professional services and taken from contingency funds. Tabelski said this is to hire an engineer to look at stormwater issues.
“Water plant phosphate was increased by $20,000 after we got some chemical pricing back,” Tabelski said. She and Assistant City Manager Erik Fix say that’s another esample of prices going up as the budget is being done.
“There was such a large increase that we wanted to put it into the budget,” she said.
“For City Council, we included a 3% cost-of-living adjustment to their salaries,” Tabelski said.
For many of the budget lines that were increased in these changes, the city can use money from reserve funds to cover the increase, Tabelski said. It covered some increases with contingency money.
“A budget is a prediction of what a year will look like. We try really hard to not only stay within our budget numbers, but budget conservatively and to end the year with a surplus, to the best of our ability,” she said. “The budget is ... what we think prices for gas and fuel and salt are going to be, the projects we think we can get done within one year.”