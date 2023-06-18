SHELBY — An old barn was destroyed and two other structures minimally damaged Saturday afternoon after a fire started at 5022 Saltworks Rd.
The first call about the fire came in at 4:35 p.m., Orleans County Emergency Management Director and Fire Coordinator Justin Niederhofer said.
“The embers carried down the road and landed on a barn and a corn crib that was being taken down,” he said of the windy day. A corn crib is a type of granary used to dry and store corn.
Shelby firefighters were the first on scene and found the first barn fully on fire, Niederhofer said.
“I left before they got done (extinguishing it), but the main beams and stuff like that were up for the most part. I was there until they had bulk of the fire knocked down,” Niederhofer said of the first barn. “They had the bulk of the fire knocked down within 30 minutes. It was a lot of overhaul and trying to get out hot spots. It’s a complete loss.”
That barn was already in bad shape before the fire, the director and fire coordinator said.
“I don’t think they were using it for anything. It was already starting to fall down on its own, from my understanding,” he said.
Niederhofer said the first barn on fire was pretty far from the house. No one was hurt Saturday.
Niederhofer said the damage to the second barn was minimal.
“It was a small fire that was put out quickly. By the time they told us it was on fire, it was out already. That fire was out within a couple of minutes. Nothing was damaged except for the roof. They’ll be able to repair the roof.
“It (the corn crib) was a small fire that they extinguished with a fire extinguisher. The corn crib was being taken down anyway,” Niederhofer said.
Responding to the scene were Shelby, Medina, Middleport, Wolcottsville and East Shelby firefighters, and Medina ambulance.