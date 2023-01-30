Bartz guilty in child sex case

WARSAW — A Sheldon man will serve 10 years in prison after admitting molesting a young child for nearly a year.
Roger Bartz, 73, waived indictment and pleaded guilty to first-degree course of sexual conduct against a child Wednesday in Wyoming County Court.
He admitted to molesting the victim — who was 6 years old when the abuse began — on at least two occasions. One of the incidents involved oral sexual contact.
The guilty plea was part of a plea deal. Besides prison time, Bartz will be subject to 10 years of post-release supervision and will need to register as a sex offender if he ever gets out.
“This plea agreement is effectively a life sentence,” said District Attorney Donald O’Geen in a news release. “(Bartz) will be in his 80s before he is even eligible for release and in the event that he survives his prison term he will be under the supervision of parole until he is in his early 90s.
“He will also be subject to the sex offender registration requirements for the rest of his life,” O’Geen continued. “This sentence ensures justice for the victim and her family while at the same making sure he will never harm another child again.”
Bartz had been facing a maximum of 25 years in prison. The investigation was conducted by the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.