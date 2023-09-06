BATAVIA — Officials couldn’t be happier as statistics emerge from the Wings Over Batavia Air Show.
The first air show to grace the skies over Batavia in 25 years drew about 9,000 spectators to the Genesee County Airport over two days. It also has organizers looking forward to planning for next year.
Wings Over Batavia estimated the large crowds on hand to be entertained by the pilots’ performances.
“From the feedback I’ve heard in the community, I think it’s been an overwhelming success. I think everybody was impressed,” County Highway Superintendent Tim Hens, who was there from Friday evening through Monday, said. “Traffic went pretty smoothly, everything went really smoothly. I haven’t heard complaints from anybody.”
Hens said there some things with parking and opening of gates to improve on, but nothing major.
“Just small things that only the planners would notice — just things to do better next year,” he said.
Hens said while walking around the venue, he spoke to a number of people who were thrilled with the event.
“I would say the attendees were respectful. When the event was over, I saw people picking up trash and throwing it in trash bins and stuff,” he said. “It was a great crowd. There’s definitely plans to do it again.”
“From a county perspective, the air show was well-run. The most important thing I saw ... is there was a ton of volunteers. I think at one point, there were 400 volunteers,” he said. “There were some amazing folks who worked very hard cleaning things up and getting (everything) back to normal.”
The county did some maintenance as well.
“We had to sweep the runway, just for the safety of the airplanes. On Saturday morning, with all the high winds, we had to put out extra concrete blocks to weigh the tents down from a safety standpoint,” he said.
Peter Zeliff Sr., Air Show co-producer, said there will be meetings to start talking about next year.
“We were delighted by the turnout and support from the local community,” he said. “You can’t produce an event like this without sponsors, local government, fire, police, EMS, volunteers and a huge outpouring from the community.”