BATAVIA — Several months after a state Comptroller’s Office audit found that the Batavia City School District lost 229 staff computers and 62 tablets the Board of Education appointed a director of educational technology.
The board voted Monday to appoint John Kennedy Intermediate School Principal Brian Sutton to the position. He will be principal until June 30 and officially start his new job the next day. It also appointed Chad Bliss as director of facilities.
The 2022 state audit was released on August and an independent district Technology Department functional review took place in the fall. Superintendent Jason Smith, BCSD leadership, and the board determined that hiring a director of educational technology was a top priority to meet its needs, the district said Monday in a press release. The district had paid about $17,000 in service fees in 2021-22 for the missing equipment, according to the audit.
Sutton will work with the leadership team to follow up on additional items outlined in the audit and review, including equipment inventory, the re-formation of the Instructional Technology Committee, additional staff and student training, and the implementation of an overall technology curriculum.
“The Board of Education and Jason Smith took the findings of both the Comptroller Audit and resulting Technology Review and made immediate steps towards prioritizing IT needs across the district,” said Board of Education President John Marucci. “The director of educational technology is a much-needed position on our leadership team, and Brian is a wonderful choice to fill the role. He’s been an exceptional leader at John Kennedy and BMS (Batavia Middle School), and I know he’ll bring his stellar work ethic to the position.”
Sutton has been principal of John Kennedy Intermediate since 2020. He previously served as assistant principal at BMS and as technology coach in the Hilton Central School District before coming to Batavia.
“Brian demonstrated a real enthusiasm for this new assignment,” Smith said at the meeting. “He has prior experience doing this type of job at Hilton, although this is a much larger role he’s going to have here. It’s one of his passions. He’s going to be missed at John Kennedy, I’m sure.”
The district leadership team will immediately begin the search process to name a new principal.
“I have had the distinct honor and privilege of working in leadership roles at both John Kennedy Intermediate and Batavia Middle School, where I was able to share my passion for infusing technology into instruction and preparing students with 21st-century skills,” Sutton said. “I’m thrilled to step into the district-wide role of director of educational technology as I believe there are tremendous opportunities to take our district to new heights of innovation and provide new and exciting learning opportunities for staff, students, and the community.”
At Monday’s meeting, Sutton thanked Smith, Executive Director of Staff Development and Operations Trisha Finnigan and Executive Director of Curriculum and Instruction Dr. Molly Corey for the chance to meet with the interview team. He also thanked the board for approving the director position.
“I think our district is in a great position to really take some strides back into the technological world and I look forward to leading that,” Sutton said.
Bliss will start June 16 as director of facilities III for the Batavia City School District, the district announced Monday.
Bliss is currently director of facilities for the Eden Central School District and has been construction manager for Campus Construction Management, a firm that specializes in K-12 capital construction projects.
“We’re thrilled to welcome Chad Bliss as our new director of facilities. Chad brings more than 20 years of leadership and management experience and has a thorough understanding of the scope of operations involved in managing the facilities of a public school system,” said Superintendent Jason Smith. “We look forward to tapping his expertise in all areas, including safety and access systems, energy management, special events, facilities, education, and athletics, as well as his knowledge of New York State codes and regulations.”
Bliss said he is eager to get started.
“I look forward to working with the BCSD facilities team to ensure our community members take pride in the safety, cleanliness, and appearance of our buildings and grounds,” he said.
The proposed district budget for 2023-24 includes a $100,000 capital project to renovate and repair the stage at Batavia Middle School. The district says the project would receive state building aid of 92.7%.
“We have a BMS capital project on the horizon, which is outlined in this year’s proposed 2023-24 budget, as well as ongoing tasks to wrap up the 2020 Vision Project, including our energy performance contract,” said Business Administrator Scott Rozanski. “It’s essential that we have dedicated leadership in place to execute these projects, and we’re confident that Chad’s project management, communication, and strategic planning skills will lead us toward success.”