BATAVIA — The Batavia City School District will put a $45 million districtwide capital project to a public vote in mid-December, the district and Board of Education said this evening.
In October, the board will consider approval of the project components. Project representatives from Campus Construction Management, CPL and Municipal Solutions, Inc.
The total cost for the proposed project is $45,060,486. The cost for Batavia High School work would be $16,965,918; the Middle School, $9,740,584; John Kennedy Intermediate School, $6,852,018; Jackson Primary School, $1,779,991; Robert Morris Elementary, $9,537,600; Richmond Memorial Library, $184,375.
The proposed project would carry a state building aid ratio of 92.5Z%. It would not require additional tax dollars.
The proposed work includes the following:
Batavia High School
n gender neutral restrooms (single use);
n moisture/structural repairs near gym;
n Gym A — backstop motors/moist and painting;
n boiler system replacement;
n fire alarm replacement
n blue light notification system;
n auditorium renovation (does not include shell, pit and catwalks)
n roof replacement
n IT infrastructure replacements
n synthetic turf JV baseball including amenities — no lights
n synthetic turf varsity softball fields including amenities — no lights;
Batavia Middle School
n interior renovations
n gender-neutral restroom and staff restroom (single-use);
n auditorium balcony glass safety railing, sound and lighting improvements;
n fire alarm replacement;
n blue light notification system;
n gym divider replaced with curtain;
n foundation repairs;
n IT infrastructure improvements;
n modified baseball field backstop replacement;
n parking lot improvements;
John Kennedy Intermediate School
n fire alarm replacement;
n PA/clock replacement;
n blue light notification system;
n loading dock trench drain replacement;
n replace collapsed drain tile near loading dock;
n roof replacement;
n gym divider replaced with curtain;
n IT infrastructure improvements;
n JV softball field improvements including amenities — no lights;
Jackson Primary School
n building mounted lighting;
n foundation wall repair;
n fire alarm replacement;
n phone system replacement;
n PA/clock replacement;
n blue light notification system;
n IT infrastructure improvements;
n replace failing retaining wall;
n pavement replacement;
Robert Morris
n kindergarten/UPK — toilet rooms;
n kindergarten — new casework, sink and cubbies;
n meeting/evaluation room renovations;
n OT/PT room renovations;
n dedicated resource rooms;
n dedicated teacher lunch/work room w/unisex restroom;
n gym renovations;
n masonry repairs;
n canopy (strip, paint, snow guards, bird repellents)
n fire alarm replacements;
n PA/clock replacement
n blue light notification system;
n install a new exit door at the south end gym;
n roof replacement;
n mechanical unit replacements;
n partial flooring replacement;
n IT infrastructure improvements;
n playground improvements;
Richmond Memorial Library
n toilet room replacement
n IT infrastructure improvements;
n site fence replacement along northern property line.