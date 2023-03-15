Fur Ball supports shelters

Mark Gutman/Daily NewsSPCA of Wyoming County Board President Julie Calvert, Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel Chief Financial Officer Jacquelyne Leach , Batavia Downs President and CEO Henry Wojtaszek, Administrative Assistant for Live Racing Mary Bucceri and SPCA Executive Director Alycia Baran gather at Monday’s presentation.

BATAVIA — The Wyoming County has shelter upgrade needs that money from a Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel fundraiser will help fund. However, some of the money will also be used as a local match for a state grant application.

Batavia Downs announced Monday that a March 4 Fur Ball Gala fundraiser collected $20,000 for Volunteers for Animals, the Genesee County Animal Shelter, the SPCA of Wyoming County & the SPCA of Niagara County.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1