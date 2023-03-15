BATAVIA — The Wyoming County has shelter upgrade needs that money from a Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel fundraiser will help fund. However, some of the money will also be used as a local match for a state grant application.
Batavia Downs announced Monday that a March 4 Fur Ball Gala fundraiser collected $20,000 for Volunteers for Animals, the Genesee County Animal Shelter, the SPCA of Wyoming County & the SPCA of Niagara County.
SPCA of Wyoming County Board of Directors President Julie Calvert said the SPCA needs to discuss use of the money with the board and Executive Director Alycia Baran. The SPCA building is 37 years old.
“As always, it will go for animal care, for the medical bills and the food. We are also applying for a grant through New York State Ag and Markets. It’s to improve shelter conditions,” she said.
The act is called the Companion Animal Care Standards Act, Calvert said.
“We need to do some fixes at our shelter, so we’re hoping that part of that money (the Batavia Downs donation) can also be leveraged towards getting grant money,” she said.
The SPCA’s needs include drainage improvements, a new roof, a bigger meet-and-greet room for the cats, construction inside and new windows, she said.
“The shelter is old. It needs several capital improvement updates,” she said. “In three years, the state is requiring all shelters to have certain standards. The Wyoming County SPCA is right on it. We are going after ... improving our building, keeping to the standards that are going to be required through New York state.”
At the gala, over 70 baskets donated by local companies were raffled off to the more than 160 persons in attendance. Buffalo Bills Hall of Fame running back Thurman Thomas took pictures with attendees while they enjoyed food and drink.
Money from the gala will be used by the charities to feed and support the hundreds of animals in their care, Batavia Downs said.
“We are so appreciative to the local community for coming together in support of the Fur Ball Gala,” said Western Regional Off-Track Betting Corporation/Batavia Downs Chief Financial Officer Jacquelyne Leach and Batavia Downs General Manager of Food & Beverage Jody Coffta. “We want to thank all the volunteers, not only from the local animal organizations, but from our staff as well. We would also like to thank the many vendors who donated food and beverages for this event and all the individuals and local businesses that contributed baskets for the successful raffle held. This was truly a great team effort.”
