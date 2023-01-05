COURTESY OF BATAVIA DOWNS/WROTB Distributions to each member municipality, first listed is in 2022, then since OTB’s inception.

BATAVIA –— Officials from Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel formally closed the books on a record breaking 2022, Batavia Downs/Western Regional Off-Track Betting Corporation officials said Wednesday.

Credits played topped $1 billion for the first time. Net win totaled just over $76 Million. That was up 14.5% or $9.63 million over 2021’s numbers.

