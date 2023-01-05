BATAVIA –— Officials from Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel formally closed the books on a record breaking 2022, Batavia Downs/Western Regional Off-Track Betting Corporation officials said Wednesday.
Credits played topped $1 billion for the first time. Net win totaled just over $76 Million. That was up 14.5% or $9.63 million over 2021’s numbers.
Batavia Downs Gaming contributed $37.25 million to state education via the New York State Lottery, the corporation said. This number was also a record, beating 2021’s number of $32.55 million by $4.7 million.
The Hotel at Batavia Downs, which the corporation bought in the spring of 2021, has generated projected bottom line revenues to the corporation of $675,000. The occupancy rate for the hotel was 78%, beating out last years rate of 61%.
Batavia Downs’ food and beverage outlets generated projected bottom-line revenues of $1.2 million, a new record. Several improvements to Fortune’s Italian Steakhouse and a rebranding of the Homestretch Grill provided guests of Batavia Downs with new options when dining onsite.
“We are very encouraged by all we’ve accomplished in 2022,” said Jacquelyne Leach, chief financial officer for Western OTB/Batavia Downs. “Our total distributions to municipalities are projected to be $9.2 million, bringing our total since our inception in 1974 to $251 Million. At a tax rate of 49%, almost half of the money generated at Batavia Downs goes to New York state to help fund the state education budget. We’re proud to have given the highest amount we’ve ever had back to the citizens of New York.”
Henry Wojtaszek, president and CEO of Batavia Downs, said, “These numbers showcase the positive direction of our facility. In the post-COVID economy we have begun adding events and expanded our promotions. By utilizing our onsite hotel and improving our food and beverage offerings, we have made Batavia Downs an entertainment destination.”
Wojtaszek said with Batavia Downs’ Summer Concert Series, harness racing dates and marquee promotions all in the upcoming months, the corporation is looking forward to contributing more to its member municipalities and the state education fund this year.
