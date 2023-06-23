BATAVIA — Unless legislators are called back to Albany between legislative sessions, Batavia Downs and other area gaming facilities will have to wait to see what happens with the compact extension between the state and the Seneca Nation. The proposed agreement to extend the compact for another 20 years would include siting a Seneca-owned casino in Rochester, which has gotten local opposition.
At Thursday’s meeting of the Western Regional Off-Track Betting Corporation Board of Directors, the first since the old board was terminated, CEO & President Henry Wojtaszek updated the board on the situation.
“The one thing we were watching, along with Delaware North and del Lago ... was the Seneca Nation extension of the compact,” he said. “They left yesterday (Wednesday) without passing anything on it. That bill is sitting out there. It was passed by the Senate.”
Wojtaszek said no one knows what’s in the bill other than that the Seneca Nation would pay the state 9.75% of its slot machine revenue in the first year in terms of the tax rate. Batavia Downs pays 49% of its net win to the state annually. For the next 19 years of the compact, the Senecas would pay 19.5% a year.
“Del Lago pays, I think, in the 30s because they also pay on their table games. Delaware North pays in the 40s. They do get a little bit of a break because they’re close to a Native casino, with Turning Stone not being too far from them.”
Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office and the Seneca Nation went about working on plans for an extended compact — which would include a downtown Rochester casino owned by the Seneca Nation — in a secretive fashion, without local officials knowing about it, Wojtaszek said.
“They’ve tried this twice before ... 2014 and, I believe it was, 2017,” he said. “It clearly would affect our business. It would certainly reduce the employees we have here (at Batavia Downs). We rallied out in Rochester with the unions representing del Lago and the Finger Lakes.”
A casino in Rochester would also cost money that is sent to 15 counties and two cities, including the GLOW counties.
“If you really think about it, in the end, it would mean the end of Batavia Downs,” Wojtaszek said. “If you lose 50% of your jobs ... We have fixed costs here. We put together a real nice package, between the construction and buying the hotel. You can’t really keep up with that if you’re going to lose half your staff ...”
The important part is Rochester, he reiterated to the board.
“We get at least 50% from Rochester or the west side of Monroe County,” he said, though Director of Marketing Ryan Hasenauer has said Batavia Downs is picking up a lot of people on the east side of Rochester.
“We do have people on the floor every day who tell us they’re closer to Hamburg or they’re closer to Finger Lakes Casino, but they enjoy coming here,” he said.
The legislative session ended almost a couple of weeks ago.
“That doesn’t mean they can’t come back this year. I was talking to an assemblyman who said he remembers coming back twice in 20 years. When they leave, they usually do not come back and this would probably be the only issue they would come back for,” Wojtaszek said.
The state Legislature came close to passing the bill for the extended compact without anyone knowing about it, but that was at least stopped for now, he noted.
“They’re going to have to face the public. They’re going to have to have an economic analysis done like we had to do when we opened up here in 2005,” Wojtaszek said. “We’ll wait to see if they bring them back (into session). Otherwise, we’ll see what next year brings.”
Board of Directors member Mark Bombardo asked when the Senate, which passed the bill before the term ended, would have to vote again on the bill. Wojtaszek said by Dec. 31.
The Hochul administration had signed a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) with the Seneca Nation and said it could not talk about any of the details of the bill.
“Than, they (the Senate) don’t really know if there was an NDA or if it was really just ‘We’re not supposed to tell the public,’” he said. “There’s a big difference between a signed non-disclosure agreement and having a conversation saying, ‘We can’t talk about this in the press.’ To not have that answer is just really incredible.”
Though the Senate passed the compact extension, Wojtaszek noted, the Assembly did not after the proposed 20-year agreement was called into question.