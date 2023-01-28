BATAVIA — There were many honors earned Friday morning when the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office presented its 2022 Department Awards. Among them was a Commendation Award one deputy earned for keeping a high quantity of narcotics off the streets.
On May 7, at about 3 a.m., Deputy Jeremiah W. Gechell saw a vehicle driving erratically in the city of Batavia. Gechell initiated a traffic stop and found the driver was acting suspiciously and providing inconsistent information. “Deputy Gechell’s instincts prompted him to investigate further by individually interviewing all three occupants in the vehicle. Deputy Gechell found there to be several discrepancies in each of their explanations which prompted him to call for assistance from the K-9 unit to search the vehicle,” the Sheriff’s Office said. “A large quantity of narcotics was discovered, which included cocaine, fentanyl and methamphetamine, resulting in felony arrests of the three occupants of the vehicle. Deputy Gechell’s instincts and investigation are to be credited and commended for this.”
Gechell is to be commended for his actions, the Sheriff’s Office said.
On the financial side, the department’s Distinguished Service Award went to Principal Financial Clerk Margaret A. Sheelar, a member of the Sheriff’s Office for over 20 years. She began her career on Aug. 1, 2000. Since then she’s been the recipient of two Meritorious Service awards for her dedication in the performance of her duties.
“Margaret’s professionalism, coupled with her knowledge of Sheriff’s Office operations, has been a source of pride for this agency,” the Sheriff’s Office said. “This year, as in previous years, Margaret continues to pay diligent attention to the financial needs of the Sheriff’s Office. She frequently assists administration with tasks that go well beyond her listed duties to ensure smooth operations and is always willing to take on additional responsibilities without hesitation.
Sheriff William A. Sheron Jr,, with 45 years of service to the county, was one of several Longevity Award recipients Friday. The others included Jail Superintendent William A. Zipfel, with 40 years of service; Sgt. Thomas A. Sanfratello, 30 years; Senior Emergency Services Dispatcher Robert H. Tripp, Emergency Services Dispatcher Beth A. Hynes and Correction Officer Michael F. Lindsley, 20 years each; Correction Officer Michael A. Cox, 15 years; and Correction Officer Lewis A. Henning and Program Coordinator Tracy L. Ranney, 10 years each.
Several more personnel received Meritorious awards: Senior Correction Officer James M. Smart, Senior Emergency Services Dispatcher John W. Spencer, II, Deputy Nicholas R. Chamoun, Investigator R. Pete Welker and Community/Victim Services Counselor Rosanne M. DeMare.
Earning commendations was Correction Officer Matthew M. Luce.
