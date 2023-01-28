BATAVIA — There were many honors earned Friday morning when the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office presented its 2022 Department Awards. Among them was a Commendation Award one deputy earned for keeping a high quantity of narcotics off the streets.

On May 7, at about 3 a.m., Deputy Jeremiah W. Gechell saw a vehicle driving erratically in the city of Batavia. Gechell initiated a traffic stop and found the driver was acting suspiciously and providing inconsistent information. “Deputy Gechell’s instincts prompted him to investigate further by individually interviewing all three occupants in the vehicle. Deputy Gechell found there to be several discrepancies in each of their explanations which prompted him to call for assistance from the K-9 unit to search the vehicle,” the Sheriff’s Office said. “A large quantity of narcotics was discovered, which included cocaine, fentanyl and methamphetamine, resulting in felony arrests of the three occupants of the vehicle. Deputy Gechell’s instincts and investigation are to be credited and commended for this.”

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1