BATAVIA — As an English teacher, Kimberly Przybysz is fascinated by stories.
“I believe everyone has a story that we can’t begin to know. As you sit here tonight, As you sit here tonight, I ask, what is your story?” the commencement speaker asked the Class of 2023 Friday evening. How would you define your time here, this chapter that’s coming to an end? For you, Class of ‘23, it might be easy to allow the whirlwind that was lockdown or hybrid learning, or the mayhem that is all of those years combined, to dominate your narrative, but that would be a woefully incomplete story.”
Przybysz challenged the class at the 141st annual commencement to write its story right now.
“What have you worked hard to overcome? What have you been proud of? What have you shared? How can you change that narrative, that single story?” she asked. “Class of 2023, I can tell you, you have lots to be proud of. When I think of you, I think of your resilience, your perseverance, your ability to overcome adversity. Your sitting here tonight is evidence of that. When I think of you, I think of your compassion and heart. I think of your altruism — so many of you have given back to the Batavia community.”
The English teacher went on to say the graduates have gone out of their way to help others.
“I think of your honest care and concern — your morning greetings, your check-ins, your classroom visits,” she said. “I personally have been on the receiving end of that kindness and I am so grateful for it. When I think of you, I think of your passion. You are fierce advocates for causes dear to your heart ... Continue to harness that voice, to demand action, to seek to make the world around you a better place.”
Przybysz said she also thinks of the capacity for growth that the class possesses.
“I’ve seen you strive to be better yourselves — to be the best version of you. Redeeming yourselves, I’ve seen you own up to mistakes and accept consequences,” she said. “With more time and awareness, you will continue to work on the aspects of your story that you would like to change. This is natural and, though difficult, I’d add that it’s ultimately a positive thing.”
It is up to the class to continue to write its story as one full of all the best traits its members carry — determination, tenacity, growth, grace and humanity, she said.
Student speaker and Co-Mayor Noah Pickard said the graduates were leaving behind everything they knew and accomplished in school.
“Tonight we look back and reminisce on the past the days we spent in the classroom with our peers, gaining the skills to set forth on this new frontier,” he said. “Tonight, we say goodbye to the teachers that have created the solid foundation for our future endeavors. To some, graduation may be symbolic of losing a part of ourselves. However, we must remember to look forward. We must look at the horizon, at the world in front of us and at our future successes. We must envision ourselves some years ahead and see a bountiful future that is full of victory.”
It was important to cherish the moment and capture how far the class had come and all that it did to get to graduation.
Co-Mayor Jack Pickard said a lot of the graduates would lose the camaraderie brought to them by high school sports — the competition that brings them together.
“We leave behind the coaches who’ve morphed us into resilient and persistent leaders. We leave behind the various clubs in which we have gained fruitful relationships that have greatly impacted our lives. We say goodbye to friends who choose different paths to success.”
Jack Pickard said the graduates must look forward to the creation of memories about which they’ll eventually be able to tell stories.
“However, we mustn’t always aim to be the seer of our own past and future. In doing this, you may watch as the whimsical moments adjacent to them pass by,” he said.
“We want to accomplish, we want to create change and we want to win — winning throughout our lives to become the fullest version of ourselves, while leading the peers around us to become the fullest as well,” Jack Pickard said.
Student speaker Christina Brown asked if the graduates remembered being scared about what would happen to them once they went from middle school to high school.
“We were scared that we would be judged, that we would feel awkward in classes, that we wouldn’t be able to find our place in the school,” she said. “Well, look at us now. We are graduating after successfully making it through four years at the very school we were scared of. I know that I’m not the only one when I say that I’m worried about the future once again.”
No matter how well a graduate might have the future figured out, leaving the district is a scary thing, she said.
“But, I want all of us to remember that we’ve made changes before,” Brown said. “Some of us have moved here from a completely different district. We’ve been through the school shutting down and more. We are going to different places. Don’t let the fear and stress of it all weigh you down. Think of all the possibilities. Whatever comes, just make sure you keep going and never give up.”
Student speaker Clara Wood talked about how the graduates’ worlds came to a pause during their freshman year due to the pandemic.
“No more hanging out with friends, no large family gatherings, no school, no possibility for normalcy in sight,” she said. “In a time as terrifying and strange as COVID was, sometimes it felt like each day was simply about survival. There was nothing that could have ever prepared us for what our lives quickly became during COVID. My expectations for what my high school years would look like were quickly and drastically shifted.”
Not only did high school fly by, she said, but the class only got to experience a fraction of the moments high school has to offer.
“Despite the missed school dances, sports games, concerts, pep rallies and so much more, I have to believe that with all the struggle we lived through, we somehow came out stronger — if not stronger, at least more prepared for the uncertainty that the future may throw at us,” she said. “Look at how we finally found the light at the end of the tunnel this year. We finally got to experience all the fun and excitement that high school can offer. It felt even better knowing how terrible the worst felt.”
Superintendent Jason Smith spoke about High School Principal Paul Kesler, who officially returns to John Kennedy Intermediate School as principal in July after five years leading the High School.
“For the last five years, Mr. Kesler has served our BHS students remarkably well, with great dedication and service,” he said. “Please join me in thanking Mr. Kesler for his outstanding service to our students as we wish him well, as he continues his leadership journey where it began 18 years ago at John Kennedy. He will be missed and I’ll miss him also at BHS.”
As superintendent, it has been his pleasure to serve the Class of 2023, Smith said.
“I’ve had the privilege of seeing these students in the hallways, classrooms, fields and courts and on stage,” They have represented BHS well and I know that they will continue to do so as they venture into the world of college, military and the world of work.”
As they embark on their journeys, the graduates should strive to be kind, not only to others, but to themselves, he said.
“Being honest is interesting, but also important. Graduates, be honest in your work, be honest in your relationships and be honest with yourselves,” Smith said.