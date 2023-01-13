Batavia man indicted in rape incident

BATAVIA — A Batavia man with a history of domestic violence is charged with forcibly raping a woman in a three-count indictment filed in Genesee County Court.

Shane M. Vanneme, 42, is charged with first-degree rape, first-degree sexual abuse and third-degree rape.

