BATAVIA — A Batavia man with a history of domestic violence is charged with forcibly raping a woman in a three-count indictment filed in Genesee County Court.
Shane M. Vanneme, 42, is charged with first-degree rape, first-degree sexual abuse and third-degree rape.
He is accused of forcibly raping and “subjecting another person to sexual contact” on Dec. 10 while in Le Roy.
He was arrested three days later and committed to Genesee County Jail.
Vanneme last year was indicted on charges of felony criminal contempt of court for repeated violations of orders of protection. The outcome of that case was not available.
Vanneme is to be arraigned at later date in Genesee County Court.
