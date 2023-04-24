BATAVIA — A Roosevelt Avenue man whose wife passed away despite responders working to save her life is donating shields to hide a patient to whom responders are tending or a deceased person at a scene.
At Monday night’s City Council conference meeting, David Culver of 23 Roosevelt Ave. talked about the response to a 911 call the morning of Nov. 10 at his residence. His wife, Tammy, unfortunately, passed away in the driveway of the residence despite efforts to help her.
“During the process of CPR that took place for about an hour and a half, there was nothing to shield the public from viewing that. There was a lot of people,” he said during the meeting of the neighbors who could see what was going on in the driveway.
Culver said he heard police at the scene that morning talk about the need for privacy shields.
“My family ... came up with an idea to come up with a privacy shield. They’re very small, but once they’re opened up ...” he said, showing Council members how a shield can be deployed.
He said he was making the presentation in honor of Tammy.
“At this time, we’d like to present two shields to the city Police Department that we have here,” he said.
Culver said the family is donating two shields to the city Fire Department, who also responded to the call Nov. 10 with three Mercy Medic EMTs.
“We’re more than grateful that police officers remained on scene for roughly 2 1/2 hours until the coroner and the undertaker arrived,” Culver said. “The Mercy Medics responded for about an hour and a half and the city of Batavia Fire Department was there for a little over an hour and a half ... We greatly appreciate everything they did to try to save my wife.”
Culver said the family had a couple of shields to donate to Mercy Medic as well.
Police Chief Shawn Heubusch thanked Culver and told him he was sorry for his loss.
“It’s been something that’s much-needed, that I guess you don’t think of until you have an incident where you’re going to use it,” Heubusch said.
