BRIAN QUINN/DAILY NEWSDavid Culver, left, demonstrates one of the privacy shields his family is donating to the city Police Department. The family is also donating shields to the city Fire Department and Mercy Medic Ambulance.

BATAVIA — A Roosevelt Avenue man whose wife passed away despite responders working to save her life is donating shields to hide a patient to whom responders are tending or a deceased person at a scene.

At Monday night’s City Council conference meeting, David Culver of 23 Roosevelt Ave. talked about the response to a 911 call the morning of Nov. 10 at his residence. His wife, Tammy, unfortunately, passed away in the driveway of the residence despite efforts to help her.

