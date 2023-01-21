ALBION — A Batavia man already serving a lengthy state prison term for numerous gun and drug convictions faces another term after an appearance in Orleans County Court Wednesday.
Darius L. Jones, 31, was sentenced to 18 months to three years in prison for felony promoting prison contraband.
He was an inmate at Orleans Correctional Facility when he was found with a sharpened piece of plastic.
Jones is now at Wende Correctional, serving a 12 year and 10 month to 15-year term for a series of convictions in Genesee County in 2020.
Jones pleaded guilty in January 2020 to criminal possession of a weapon and to dealing drugs, with an agreed sentence of seven years and six months in prison.
He was allowed to remain free pending sentencing, however, and continued to deal drugs, racking up nine charges against him while he was free.
He was sentenced and two months later was indicted on the drug charges from when he was free on bail.
He later pleaded guilty to dealing cocaine and fentanyl and was given an additional prison term.
Jones also served a state prison term when he was 18 for stealing a gun and gun possession in Monroe County. He was released but returned after violating parole and served an additional seven months in 2018.
