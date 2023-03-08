City man indicted on gun possession charge

BATAVIA — A city man who was shot at a party in Orleans County in August has been indicted on charges that he possessed a loaded gun on school grounds with the intent of using it against another person.

Delonta R. Curry, 21, is charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a weapon on school grounds.

