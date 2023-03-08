BATAVIA — A city man who was shot at a party in Orleans County in August has been indicted on charges that he possessed a loaded gun on school grounds with the intent of using it against another person.
Delonta R. Curry, 21, is charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a weapon on school grounds.
The first count is the most serious: A class C violent felony punishable by up to 15 years in state prison.
Curry was arrested on a warrant in October accusing him of having a loaded gun while in the parking lot of St. Paul Lutheran Church and School at 31 Washington Ave. on Feb. 13, 2022.
Seven months later on Aug. 14, Curry and another Batavia man, Dominic Otero, 21, were at a party on Eagle Harbor Road in Albion when both were shot in the leg.
No arrests have been made. Police said between 100 and 200 people were at the party and that witnesses were not cooperating.
Curry also was charged with DWI in June and in 2020 was involved in a huge brawl near Hutchins Place and Lewis Place.
Curry was charged with possessing a weapon and second-degree riot in that case. The outcome was not available but he served no state prison time.
Curry is to be arraigned in Genesee County Court at a later date on the indictment.
A Genesee County grand jury also indicted a Darien man.
Jason S. Neth, 28, is charged with first-degree unlawful imprisonment and leaving the scene of an incident without reporting.
Neth on June 11 crashed his car, with his passenger suffering serious injuries. He allegedly left the scene with the victim in the car.
