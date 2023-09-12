BATAVIA — While a 9/11 remembrance was going on Monday morning at the Jerome Center, a Batavia man and veteran – who was carrying an American flag – ran by and turned onto Main Street, heading west.
Oakfield native and U.S. Navy veteran Sam Tambe was doing what he has done for the last several years — run through part of the city with the flag.
Tambe, who served during Desert Storm, said he runs with the flag so that people don’t forget what happened on Sept. 11, 2001.
It’s also to honor the victims of 9/11, he said.
“We lost thousands that day and it’s what I do to honor them every 9/11,” he said while stopping to speak to The Daily News about what he was doing.
Tambe said he’s been doing his annual run for seven or eight years.
“Today, I’ll try to run probably 6 miles with it,” said the Batavia resident, who started running with the flag at the corner of East Avenue and Vine Street. “I went up around Aldi. I’m going to go all the way down Main Street.”
Tambe said he was then going to cut up along Tops plaza and Batavia Downs, then go around the state Veterans Home at 222 Richmond Ave.
“I get some people honking and some people waving,” he said. “It’s a mixed bag. Some years, you get a lot of people that are patriotic and beep and other years, it kind of feels like people have lost track of what happened on 9/11. I get quite a few beeps when I run down Main Street.”