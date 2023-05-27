BATAVIA – City Police are investigating a West Main Street motorcyle accident that sent one person to the hospital via Mercy Flight with serious injuries on Friday night.
The victim, Gregory Vigiano, 34, of Batavia, was listed in guarded/critical condition as of Saturday morning, according to city police.
Vigiano was operating a motorcycle eastbound on West Main Street at the Tops intersection when a passenger vehicle driven by Rebecca Santiago, 32, of Stafford allegedly made an illegal left turn, colliding with the motorcycle, police said.
Santiago was ticketed for making an illegal left turn and operating with a suspended driver’s license.
The accident remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Sam Freeman at (585) 345-6350 or submit a tip at www.bataviapolice.org.