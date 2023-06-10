BATAVIA — A Batavia man who has served state prison terms for killing a kitten, hiding a car in a pond and strangling a woman was sentenced to his fourth state prison term this week in Genesee County Court.
Adam M. Kreutz, 33, was sentenced to a determinate term of five years in prison with five years of post-release supervision.
Kreutz had pleaded guilty as a second-felony offender to attempted second-degree burglary.
Kreutz was on parole when he entered an apartment on Ellicott Street twice the night of Sept. 5 and early Sept. 6 and beating a man inside, including kicking him with steel-toe boots.
He was on parole until Oct. 17.
Kreutz has an extensive criminal history.
In January 2011, Kreutz, who was living in Oakfield at the time, drowned a 10-week old kitten, his family’s pet. Kreutz said he as drunk at the time and could not recall killing the kitten.
He was on probation for felony DWI at the time of the arrest and was sentenced to a 16 month to four-year prison term.
He was released after serving two years.
In 2016 he was convicted of domestic violence, strangulation and sentenced to two to four years.
He violated parole in a bizarre way.
He and his girlfriend at the time told police that her car, which was found submerged in a pond two weeks after a hit-and-run crash, had been stolen.
An investigation revealed the woman had hit another car and drove away and the couple conspired to hide the car in the pond.
Kreutz was sentenced to 18 months to three years and was released to parole on May 2.