BATAVIA — As retirees from the city Police Department and relatives of officers who have passed on gathered around the gravesite of one of the city’s finest, the department conducted a brief Flag Commemoration Ceremony at Saint Joseph Cemetery.
The officers and community assembled at the grave of Officer Andrew McCulley Wednesday afternoon, department personnel honored McCulley (1854-1931).
“It’s recognizing all of our departed members, departed retirees,” said Police Chief Shawn Heubusch after the ceremony. “We chose Mr. McCulley’s gravesite this year. Last year, we chose Chief (Anthony) Horsch’s gravesite. Next year, we’ll choose another officer’s gravesite to have our ceremony next to.”
McCulley is the second-oldest deceased member of the department, the chief said.
“We’re going in order of how old the folks were,” Heubusch said.
During the brief ceremony, Heubusch said he spoke about the importance of remembering the department’s deceased members.
“It’s very important. You serve a career. You have a career in law enforcement. In this instance, Mr. McCulley served for 45 years with the city Police Department,” he said. “Once you’re retired and, unfortunately, when you pass on, a lot of times, memories get forgotten. We want to make sure we honor and remember those officers that retired from our department wearing our uniform.”
McCulley was one of the officers who rose through the ranks with the department, serving when Batavia was a village and after it had been incorporated as a city in 1915.
“He held several titles throughout his career. He started in 1886 as a constable, is my understanding. He held many, many ranks, including chief at one point in time,” Heubusch said of McCulley. “He ultimately retired as a police officer.”
McCulley was police chief for 10 years and was a captain and patrolman until his death, the city said.
Four of the officers at the ceremony served as an Honor Guard and the others came to pay their respects, Heubusch said.
Flags are being installed in holders at about 50 graves at various cemeteries across Genesee Count, Plaques are being attached to deceased officers interred in the Monsignor Schwartz Mausoleum.
The flags and metal flag holders were produced and donated by H.E. Turner & Co., Inc. Funeral Home in Batavia.