BATAVIA — All three priests in the city’s Roman Catholic parishes have announced plans to retire, pending approval from Bishop Michael Fisher.
Resurrection Parish Pastor Fr. Ivan Trujillo advised this past Sunday in the parish bulletin that he and Vicar Fr. Robert Waters have asked Fisher for permission to retire.
“I have been thinking about retirement for a couple of years,” Trujillo told The Daily News. “Priests are allowed to ask for retirement at age 70 and I am 71 now. I have been dealing with health issues for nearly two years and find now is the best time for me to ask permission from the bishop.”
Trujillo has been a longtime presence in the Batavia community, having arrived at the former St. Mary’s Church in 1987.
“When St. Mary’s and St. Joseph’s merged into Resurrection Parish I was appointed pastor and have been there for 14 years,” he said.
Trujillo noted the Road to Renewal program being put into place in the Diocese of Buffalo.
“The Catholic faithful, priests, deacons, religious, parish administrators and school leaders of the Diocese of Buffalo have embarked on a journey to reinvigorate Catholic faith, more fully optimize parish and diocesan resources, and increase the impact of our varied ministries throughout Western New York,” according to the Road to Renewal website.
Every parish is required to participate, Trujillo said.
“A new pastor will be appointed in the near future to lead our family, which includes, Resurrection and Ascension in Batavia, St. Brigid in Bergen, Our Lady of Mercy in Le Roy, and Padre Pio in Oakfield/Elba,” he said. “To do our part in facilitating this program, Fr. Bob and I have both asked the bishop for permission to retire. We both have truly enjoyed our time at Resurrection and have also asked the bishop if we could continue in active ministry and help the new pastor with Masses within our new parish family.”
“With the new Diocese of Buffalo’s Renewal program all present pastors are expected to step down for the newly appointed pastor for parish families to be put in place,” he said.
Trujillo said he has a home and a small farm in the country, where he plans to live.
“I have several barn cats to feed and care for in my spare time,” he said. “I hope in the future, I will be able to visit some of my projects in my native Bolivia. I also will continue to visit the migrant farm camps in Genesee, Orleans and Niagara counties as I have been doing on a volunteer basis for over 25 years, as my health allows.”
Trujillo said Tuesday that he had not received a response from Fisher regarding his retirement request.
“I expect to hear soon,” Trujillo said. “The diocese has announced they hope to have all the new family pastors in place sometime during the month of June.”
Rev. David Glassmire of the Ascension Parish also plans to retire.
In a message over the weekend to members of Ascension Roman Catholic Community, Glassmire said after much prayer and consideration, he plans to step down as pastor and from active priestly ministry effective June 5 in order to make way for the new pastor of the family of parishes.
“I do not make this decision lightly but feel it is in my best interest as well as the best interest of the parish and diocese that I move on at this time and make room for change,” he said. “I have served well and faithfully as your spiritual leader and guide over the last 12 years. It has been an honor and privilege getting to know you and your families. A priest is ordained to serve the People of God, to dispense the heavenly mysteries and to journey along with you on our way to the Kingdom.
“Together we have celebrated the Eucharist and the sacraments; engaging all of the senses and coming into God’s presence with great joy,” he continued. “Over the years, there have been tears of joy and sadness along with growing together in faith, hope, and love.”
Diocese of Buffalo Communications Director Joseph Martone said Tuesday that Fisher has the final say on personnel. Martone said the retirement of the three priests is not official.
“It’s still unofficial because they need to ... have their situation ruled on by the bishop,” he said. Martone said Glassmire and Fisher were scheduled to meet shortly.
“Their requests are currently with the bishop, but the bishop hasn’t had a chance to address that yet,” Martone said of Trujillo and Waters.