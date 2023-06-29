Batavia Rotary Club rewards its Paul Harris Fellow honorees

BRIAN QUINN/DAILY NEWSFrom left, outgoing Rotary Club President John McGowan and incoming President Susie Ott are pictured with Paul Harris Fellow recipients including, starting third from left, Edmund Leising, Jane Scott, Todd Jantzi, Dan Fischer, Donna Saskowski Paul Saskowski, Jerry Reinhart and Dave Metzler. The Paul Harris Fellow honor acknowledges those who contribute, or who have contributions made in their name, of $1,000 to The Rotary Foundation.