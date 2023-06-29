Latest News
- Batavia Rotary Club rewards its Paul Harris Fellow honorees
- Police report for June 29
- Byron-Bergen Class of ‘23 focuses on the good
- Warsaw Firemen’s Carnival returns this weekend
- Ice arena facing chilling future
- Harrison Ford lets guard down in rare, emotional moment in ‘Indiana Jones’ interview
- USDA will survey potato farms
- Man sentenced to prison for rape
Online Poll
Who's your top 'Dog for the Week #4 games?
The Daily News will sit down with your top performance player from the Week #4 Batavia Muckdogs games and talk baseball! Keep an eye out for our Week #5 poll, running next week (Tuesday - Friday)!
You voted: