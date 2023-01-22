The iconic Chevrolet Corvette turns 70 this year, and this weekend the Batavia Rotary Club picked a winner who could claim a new Corvette as a raffle prize.
The annual raffle is Rotary’s major fundraiser and concluded Jan. 21 with the selection of grand prize and other winners.
John Kinsella was announced as the grand prize winner. Kinsella may choose between the Corvette or a $50,000 prize.
Ten additional prizes of $500 each were also announced. Those winners are: Tom Mazurkiewicz, Dan Ireland, Todd Bender, Vincent Bucciferro, Paula Wortzman, Bobbie Griffin, John Green, Nicolas Roth, Daniel D’Amico, and Mine VanDenwere.
Rotary officials said the real winners are the many local organizations that receive support from Rotary all year long.
“This is the major fundraiser that allows our club to make so many contributions to the community, such as $18,000 in college scholarships to area students each year,” said President John McGowan.
Rotary is also contributing $250,000 toward the Healthy Living Campus that is under construction on Main Street, a joint project for the YMCA and United Memorial Medical Center.
Rotary has also offered a $150,000 matching pledge for the renovation of UMMC’s Intensive Care Unit, McGowan said.
Rotary’s motto is “Service Above Self,” McGowan said, noting that Rotarians actively engage in projects to improve the local community.
Rotary reintroduced its popular Corvette Raffle in 2021 after taking a break for several years. More than 4,500 tickets were sold this year.
“Fundraisers like this Corvette event are critical for helping us help others,” said Lisa Ormsbee, who co-chairs the event with Laurie Mastin.
The raffle winners were announced live on Facebook on Jan. 21.
June 30 is recognized by General Motors as the birthday of the Corvette.
