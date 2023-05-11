BATAVIA — The Batavia City School District will put a $58.9 million budget proposal with a 1.02% tax levy increase before voters on May 16.
The budget of $58,970,774 is a spending increase of about 7.6%, or $4,168,181 over this year’s budget. The tax levy is almost $20 million, at $19,888,991. It’s $200,093 (1.02%) higher than this year’s levy.
“We want to make sure our budget reflects our community needs, reflects what our community is willing and able to support, and of course, enhances or preserves academics, athletics, extracurriculars. All those pieces are important in the balance here,” Superintendent Jason Smith said during Monday evening’s budget hearing.
For the proposed 2023-24 budget, the average school tax rate would go down 34 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value.
“As assessments go up, the tax rate goes down,” Smith said.
Of the $58.9 million budget proposal, about 58.3% would be spent on instructional support and 21.2% on employee benefits, Smith said.
The superintendent said instructional support includes teachers’ salaries, textbooks, the football team, marching band.
“That’s where you want to see the dollars being spent as a taxpayer and as a school board member,” he said. “For every dollar we receive, just under 60 cents is allocated toward instruction.
In graduation rate the district’s rate dropped from 2021 to 2022, from about 95% to 87%, but is at or above the state average, Smith said.
Academically, In 2021-22, Batavia was second in the percentage of students getting a score of 3 or 4 English Language Arts (ELA) in grades three to eight among schools in small cities. Batavia’s result last year was 39%. In math, Batavia was first in 2021-22 among the same grade levels.
State and federal aid make up 56.3%, or $33,174,343 of the revenue in the proposed budget. The tax levy makes up 33.7%.
The district offers a number of programs and services that are not state-mandated, from full-day Universal Pre-K to two school resource officers.
“I want you to think for a second — a school, like ours, without a band, without a musical, without a football team, without kindergarten, without school resource officers, without security aides, without social workers, without laptops,” he said during the budget presentation. “We have a girls’ flag football team. They’re undefeated, last time I checked. We have all these programs in place for our students that are not mandated, that are fully supported by a quality budget here.”
Over the last four years, the tax levy went up twice and decreased once, by $7,362 in the 2020-21 budget.
The budget includes a $100,000 capital project to renovate and repair the stage at Batavia Middle School. The district would get 92.7% building aid from the state for this project.
“For every dollar we spend, we get 92 cents back from the state,” Smith said. “I don’t want to call it free money ... but it’s money we can receive back from the state if we follow all the steps. It’s (the stage) still used for concerts ... It’s used on a regular basis.”
District highlights include the reopened Robert Morris School for preschool and Universal Pre-K. The Community Eligibility Program (CEP), through which all students may receive lunch at no charge, was extended through 2025-26. The district’s pursuing new grant funding for mental health, Community Schools, preschool and 21st Century Schools.
Other propositions on the ballot for next week are having a student ex-officio (non-voting representative) on the Board of Education; and creation of a capital reserve of up to $10 million to offset the local cost of any future projects. Running for the board unopposed are incumbents Alice Ann Benedict and Barbara Bowman.
Voting will be from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. May 16. Residents living north of Main Street will vote in the Multipurpose Room at Robert Morris, 80 Union St. Enter on Union Street at the entrance across from Notre Dame High School. Residents living south of Main Street will vote in the library at Batavia High School, 260 State St.