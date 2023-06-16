BATAVIA — After nearly a year walking the halls in Batavia schools, School Resource Officers Miah Stevens and Connor Borchert have come up with some goals for next year.
For one thing, they would like to have more of a presence in classrooms, Borchert told Board of Education when it met this week.
“Just kind of being around the students more so they can know us better and we can know them better,” Borchert said.
Borchert, wrapping up his first year as an SRO, said he is not D.A.R.E. program-certified, but Stevens is. She completed the training and was recognized in a ceremony in February 2022.
“The I Love You Guys, that’s a standard response protocol to any situation, any emergency situation in or around the school,” he said. That protocol will continue.
Continuing to enhance communication between the district, Police Department and the community is a goal.
“I think we do a good job at communicating with everyone, but just to enhance that and make it more positive,” he said.
The Genesee County Threat Assessment Management Team (TAM) includes members from every law enforcement agency in the county, Genesee County Mental Health and county Probation Department. Some businesses are also represented.
“That board is if you have someone you may be concerned about, whether it’s making statements or just the way they’re acting, you bring their name to us, the board, and then we can make a threat assessment. It’s a case-by-case basis. Not every one might go to the board,” Borchert said.
Stevens, in her second year as an SRO, said the city Police Department will be heavily involved with TAM.
“When Monroe County actually started it, it was a law that was put into place by Governor (Kathy) Hochul, saying that every county in New York state had to have some sort of threat assessment management team,” she said. “If we find any situations, we go into this meeting. We don’t give any information about this person. Whoever’s bringing the situation is pretty much speaking all facts. You bring it forward to the board and they talk about positives, negatives ...”
TAM would go over the situation brought to it, go over all the facts and see if there’s anything that can be put in place to help redirect the person or if there are other supports to help that person.
Stevens has worked for the department for almost five years and Borchert for nearly four years.
“A lot of the questions we get from people are, ‘So, what do you do? Are you just, like, school security?’ Stevens said. “I always tell them, ‘We are exactly a road cop and we are just placed in the school. We do everything we would do on the road and more.”
Building relationships with students and acting as counselors in some situations is part of what the SROs do, Stevens said. They go to a training every year, a training provided by the New York State of New York Police Juvenile Officers Association.
“Basically, they just help us stay up-to-date on juvenile laws that change or any other information that we should ned to know,” she said.
In general, the goals of well-funded SRO programs include providing safe work environments in the schools, providing valuable resources to staff and positive relationships with youth and developing strategies to sold problems that affect youth to protect all students. SROs mainly have three roles: lecturer, informal counselor/mentor and law enforcement officer. The information comes from the National Association of School Resource Officers.
This year, the two SROs participated in open houses, Careers and Candy at Jackson Primary and John Kennedy Intermediate, Shop With a Cop, Polar Plunge and Family Reading Nights and Bike Raffles, among other programs.
In the district this year, the SROs have handled incidents such as harassments, larcenies, bus issues, superintendent’s hearings, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and parking and property complaints.
“We do a lot of community policing. A citizen can call for anything (from) doing lockouts for somebody in the parking lot to assisting somebody with a personal problem,” Stevens said. “If students get into an altercation outside of school, they are now coming into school and, a lot of times, those problems come with them. We get to be that liaison where they (the district) say, ‘Hey, we heard so-and-so was involved in an incident. Is there anything we should be on the lookout for?’”