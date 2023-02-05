Brazen thieves arrested at Dick’s Sporting Goods

BATAVIA — Investigation is continuing after an incident which forced evacuation of the Walmart store Saturday night on Veterans Memorial Drive.

The incident occurred about 10:26 p.m. when a male entered the store and broke a Nintendo Switch glass case, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said. The man then stole several game consoles and told store employees he had a gun.

