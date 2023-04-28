BATAVIA — A Batavia woman charged last month in Warsaw for repeated thefts at local businesses was charged three times in four days for various crimes in Batavia, city police said.
Cassandra F. Smith, 37, was charged April 8 with two counts of petit larceny for allegedly stealing items from a yard on Manhattan Avenue and from the porch of another house on Manhattan.
Smith lives on Manhattan Avenue.
She was released with appearance tickets.
On April 12, she was charged with second-degree criminal trespass for allegedly entering an apartment on Washington Avenue “where she left a note for the victim to find when they returned home,” police said.
That same day Smith was charged with criminal mischief after she spray painted an apartment door, doorbell camera and a van in the driveway of the Washington Avenue residence.
Smith in March was charged with stealing items from Zaza Smoke Shop, Walmart and Tops in Warsaw, all on the same day.
Deputies found her shortly after she allegedly stole from Tops and found her in possession of items stolen from the stores.
Tops and Walmart banned her.
Seven hours later, deputies were called for a report of a suspicious person on Route 19 and found Smith.
Deputies talked to her and allegedly found that she had new clothes that she did not have with her earlier in the day.
Deputies went to Walmart, where they discovered that Smith had allegedly gone back to the store after her shoplifting arrest and stole again.
Smith was hit with a felony count of third-degree burglary and a fourth count of petit larceny.
