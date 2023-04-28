Second crime spree yields more charges

Smith

BATAVIA — A Batavia woman charged last month in Warsaw for repeated thefts at local businesses was charged three times in four days for various crimes in Batavia, city police said.

Cassandra F. Smith, 37, was charged April 8 with two counts of petit larceny for allegedly stealing items from a yard on Manhattan Avenue and from the porch of another house on Manhattan.

