BATAVIA – A 68-year-old Batavia woman was killed Friday night in a three-vehicle collision on Route 5 in the town of Batavia, reports the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office.
Maryellen Wilber was pronounced dead at the scene by Genesee County Corner Karen Lang.
Wilber was operating a gray 2021 Hyundai SUV traveling westbound on Route 5 about 6:30 p.m. when her vehicle crossed over the double solid yellow line and struck a 2014 Ford F-350 and then a 2015 Jeep Cherokee SUV. Both the Ford and Jeep were traveling eastbound, the Sheriff’s Office said.
The driver was the Jeep was transported to Erie County Medical Center with lower body injuries.
The drive of the Ford was not injured.
The Genesee County Emergency Dispatch Center received a 911 call reporting the crash at 6:36 p.m. The call was initially reported as a two-car motor vehicle collision with an ejection. When patrols arrived on scene it was determined that the driver of one of the vehicles was deceased, the Sheriff’s Office said.
The cause of the collision remains under investigation.
Assisting at the scene were members of the Town of Batavia and East Pembroke fire departments and Mercy EMS.
