PEMBROKE — The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a two-car fatal motor vehicle collision on Route 5 in the town of Pembroke. The county Emergency Dispatch Center received a 9-1-1 call reporting the accident at 3:38 p.m.
When patrols arrived on scene, it was determined that the driver of one of the vehicles was deceased. The deceased driver was identified as Nikki Stonebraker, 34, of Batavia. Stonebraker was driving a tan 2007 Ford Freestyle. Stonebraker was traveling east on Route 5 when her vehicle crossed over the yellow line and struck a 2013 Dodge Caravan that was traveling west. The driver and passenger of the Dodge Caravan, whom the county Sheriff’s Office did not identify Thursday night, were transported to Erie County Medical Center with severe injuries.
Genesee County Coroner Karen Lang pronounced Stonebraker dead at the scene. The cause of the collision is still under investigation by the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office.
Assisting at the scene were the New York State Police, Genesee County Emergency Management, Pembroke Fire Department, East Pembroke Fire Department, Indian Falls Fire Department and Mercy EMS.