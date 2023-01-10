BBB warns of Buffalo Bills scams

BUFFALO — Millions of people watched Jan. 2 as Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Millions of dollars have also flowed into the children’s toy drive Hamlin supports in his hometown of McKees Rocks, Pa., as fans all over the country want to support the 24-year-old, who has been hospitalized since being carted off the field. In the days since the incident, more than $7 million in donations have been made to the toy drive.

