Smith

BATAVIA — The Batavia City School District’s Board of Education tonight unanimously approved extending Superintendent Jason Smith’s contract through June 2027.

In exchange for Smith’s long-term commitment to serve the Batavia City School District, the Board granted Smith non-salary benefits, including a $3,000 per year stipend increase should he elect not to enroll in the District’s health insurance plan, a $2,000 per year increase of his 403(b) retirement contribution, as well as compensation for unused vacation and sick days, which will only be received upon his retirement from the District.

