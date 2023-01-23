BATAVIA — The Batavia City School District’s Board of Education tonight unanimously approved extending Superintendent Jason Smith’s contract through June 2027.
In exchange for Smith’s long-term commitment to serve the Batavia City School District, the Board granted Smith non-salary benefits, including a $3,000 per year stipend increase should he elect not to enroll in the District’s health insurance plan, a $2,000 per year increase of his 403(b) retirement contribution, as well as compensation for unused vacation and sick days, which will only be received upon his retirement from the District.
The contract extension was among a number of agenda items approved at the same time.
“After a stellar first year leading the Batavia City School District, the Board of Education is thrilled to offer Superintendent Jason Smith a contract extension that will keep him in our District through June 2027, with the option to extend,” Board of Education President John Marucci said separately in a press release. “Consistency, goal setting, long-term planning, and execution are key components to any successful school district, and we’re proud of Jason’s commitment to seeing his vision for Batavia through.”
All terms, except for the health insurance opt-out stipend) of Smith’s contract amendment will take effect on July 1. All other terms and conditions of the agreement remain unchanged, including the option for both the Board of Education and Smith to extend the contract on an annual basis beyond June 2027.
“Batavia is my home. Having walked our halls from first grade through senior year, our district has always held a special place in my heart,” Smith said in the release. “It was the honor of my career to be offered the position of superintendent here and I look forward to working with our students, staff, and community to achieve our shared vision of success for years to come. I thank the Board of Education for their trust in me, and I’m proud to see everyone in our educational community coming together for the good of our district. It continues to be a personal and professional honor to serve the Batavia community, families, staff, and students.”
