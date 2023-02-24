BCSD gets $489K in federal funds

The Batavia City School District has been awarded about $489,000 to hire additional social workers and expand mental health services, part of a $3.6 million in federal grant funds.

U.S. Sen. Charles E. Schumer Thursday announced the $488,761 in five-year Full-Service Community Schools (FSCS) grants for Batavia. The $3.6 million is distributed by the U.S. Department of Education, which will support Finger Lakes and Central New York school districts and nonprofits working to expand existing community schools. The grants will provide funding for New York’s community schools to hire more social workers, expand mental health services, offer high-quality tutoring for students who need extra support, and foster trust and support within the community through family programming. New York state was awarded four grants, which will go toward improving the quality of education in Batavia City School District.

