BCSD gets $489K in federal funds

The Batavia City School District has been awarded about $489,000 to hire additional social workers and expand mental health services, part of a $3.6 million in federal grant funds.
U.S. Sen. Charles E. Schumer Thursday announced the $488,761 in five-year Full-Service Community Schools (FSCS) grants for Batavia. The $3.6 million is distributed by the U.S. Department of Education, which will support Finger Lakes and Central New York school districts and nonprofits working to expand existing community schools. The grants will provide funding for New York’s community schools to hire more social workers, expand mental health services, offer high-quality tutoring for students who need extra support, and foster trust and support within the community through family programming. New York state was awarded four grants, which will go toward improving the quality of education in Batavia City School District.
Specifically, BCSD will use the funding to hire more social workers to increase student mental and behavior health, Schumer said.
“Having more social workers will allow the school district to expand the reach of its Community Schools program, with the ultimate goal of breaking down barriers and helping to ensure the success of Batavia city students and families,” Schumer said. “The funding will also be used to maintain the district’s focus on family engagement activities that are culturally responsive, empowering and provide families with support.
“Providing upstate students with a high-quality education while supporting their social, emotional, and mental health needs will create a strong foundation on which they can build upon in the future,” said Schumer. “From Batavia to Auburn, the Full-Service Community Schools program will boost mental health for our upstate students and ensure that they feel safe and supported in the learning environment. I am proud to deliver this funding to New York’s students, families and communities, and I will always fight hard to ensure that the next generation has the tools they need to build prosperous and fulfilling lives.”
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.