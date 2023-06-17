BATAVIA — The Batavia City School District is proud to announce it is one of at least 165 school districts and Board of Cooperative Educational Services (BOCES) in the state to receive the Utica National Insurance Group’s “School Safety Excellence Award” for 2023 at the Titanium with Honors level.
The honor is presented annually and recognizes school districts’ safety efforts as they work to help keep students, staff, and visitors safe. Batavia officials received a certificate to commemorate the district’s safety efforts and a $500 award for use in furthering those efforts from Utica National representatives.
“We’re proud and encouraged to receive this award from Utica National,” said Batavia Superintendent Jason Smith. “The health, safety, and security of our students, faculty, staff, and community is our top priority. We’re consistently evaluating our programs, and this award will certainly go towards our continued efforts.”
Utica National’s School Safety Excellence Award Program has three levels — titanium, platinum and gold. Schools can earn a meritorious distinction by meeting specific criteria to enhance overall safety. Through the program, schools with their own transportation, schools with contract transportation, and BOCES are evaluated. Categories covered include bullying prevention programs, playground safety, and other areas, and are measured using specific, quantifiable surveys.
“Safety and health concerns continue to be a priority in our school districts,” said Senior Vice President of Utica National’s Educational Institutions Unit Brian Saville. “Districts that go ‘above and beyond’ to provide a safe, healthy, and focused culture for learning are to be applauded, and we’re pleased to count Batavia City School District among them.”