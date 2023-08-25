BDC looks for answers on Savarino shutdown

BATAVIA — The Batavia Development Corporation has not been able to get any further information from Savarino Companies, LLC following the company shutdown Savarino announced on Tuesday, BDC’s director of economic development said Thursday.
Tammy Hathaway said there was an update on the Ellicott Station project itself during the BDC’s meeting Thursday.
“Construction is still going on over there,” Hathaway said. “We were never contacted by Savarino Companies.”
Hathaway said she, the city and Genesee County Economic Development Center (GCEDC), have been meeting for months about the project itself.
“We did have multiple meetings yesterday (Wednesday) about the project. We did reach out to Savarino Companies and all of our contacts there. We haven’t had any response back,” she said Thursday morning.
Hathaway said she was part of a site visit to see the construction going on at Ellicott Station.
“We’re trying to find out as well — between Savarino Companies, the construction piece, Ellicott Station, LLC, and the property management — how this is going to affect the project over there,” she said. “We’ve reached out to Savarino Companies, we’ve met with our attorneys to review resolutions.”
Hathaway said the BDC doesn’t really know any more about Savarino Companies’ shutdown then the public does.
“It was just as shocking to us,” she said.
Hathaway said Thursday that she saw comments on social media from people who applied for apartments in the project Savarino was developing, which received Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) funding.
“They’re thinking, ‘Where am I going to live?’ she said. “We’re just as curious about the applicants and the (housing) lottery winners, and what communication they’re receiving,” she said.
The firm said Tuesday in a statement on its website that it’s working with its clients and in some cases its surety to complete work on active projects and, where needed, is making arrangements with replacement contractors for upcoming work the company was slated to perform.”
Sam Savarino, president and CEO of Savarino Companies LLC., had not responded to requests for comment as of press time Thursday evening. An emailed request for comment was returned as undeliverable.