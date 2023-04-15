BATAVIA — “It is with deepest pride and greatest pleasure that we welcome you Tuesday. And now we invite you to relax, let us pull up a chair as the Batavia City Centre proudly presents — The Batavia Players!”
As the Batavia Players begin to finalize their Main St. 56 Theater construction project, they are finding themselves in need of additional funding to finish their goal. So they’re conducting the “Be Our Guest” fundraiser.
The event will take place 5:30 to 7 p,m. at theater with wine, beverages and hors d’oeuvres. Guests can also take the time to view the Batavia Player’s progress on the new state-of-the-art facility.
Assemblyman Steve Hawley will be the honorary chairperson.
The new fundraising need is largely due to the increase in costs of raw materials and labor, as well as the extended time frame. Even the new theater chairs have increased in cost.
The Batavia Players have maintained a full season for the past two years, using temporary homes and other facilities.
The fundraising campaign is one of three the Batavia Players are undertaking to complete their project. Its function is to provide their new seating as well as lighting and sound upgrades.
The funding is especially important so that they can have a state-of-the-art facility that is comfortable and inviting for their audiences. And the Batavia Players have some noted fans.
John Bolton, a Broadway actor from Le Roy, said he saw theater as a version of a team sport. He fell in love with musical theater after his father would take him to Broadway shows in New York City. And a version of Broadway was happening in Batavia with the Batavia Players.
“It was different from the theater I had seen in New York in that you sat and had dinner,” he said. “The actors were right in front of you. The actors were local, so of course you would see them at the mall.”
To a star-struck child, Bolton said the local actors were at his fingertips.
Bolton joined a couple of shows with the Batavia Players. He said he was welcomed kindly and warmly, and there was a diverse group of people. Bolton said even though he was with the Batavia Players for two years, he learned a great deal from the group.
Bolton said local community theater is so important because it is another way to celebrate diverse talents of so many people.
Donations will be placed on an engraved plaque in the lobby area. Those attending will also be the Batavia Player’s guests and recognized at their Opening Gala.
The need and goal to complete this portion of the project is $200,000.
When the facility is up and running, the Batavia Players will once again be providing 12 to 13 performances annually. It is their hope that they will be opening in September.
The funding will help ensure that the Main St. 56 Theater can open successfully during the 2023 Season.
The Be Our Guest fundraiser will be 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday with wine, beverages and hors d’ oeuvres.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.