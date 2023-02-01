Cold temps ahead for region
A burst of arctic air will descend upon the four-county GLOW region Thursday night, bringing the coldest air mass of the season and dangerous wind chills.
Updated: February 1, 2023 @ 4:54 pm
With the cold comes “some gusty winds as well just to make sure we really feel the `bite` of this bone-chilling airmass,” the National Weather Service said in a forecast discussion.
Temperatures that will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s early Thursday evening ahead of this front, will then plunge into the single digits by daybreak, with below zero wind chills, the Weather Service said in a forecast discussion on Wednesday
Winds chills may approach 25 degrees below zero, especially Friday night and Saturday morning in Genesee, Livingston and Orleans counties, the Weather Service said.
In Wyoming County, wind chills of 20 to 30 degrees below zero are possible, the Weather Service said.
While no advisories had been issued as of Wednesday afternoon, it is likely the a wind chill advisory or warning will be needed, the Weather Service said.
Temperatures in Genesee, Livingston and Orleans counties will be near freezing on Thursday, but decreasing into the single digits Thursday night, ranging from 3 to 6 degrees. The single temperatures will remain Friday, with highs around 9 degrees. Overnight lows on Friday dip below zero to -2 degrees, according to the Weather Service.
A northwest wind gusting to 30-35 mph at times will combine with these frigid temps to generate dangerously low wind chills that will average 10 to 15 below across New York’s western counties and 20 to 30 below east of Lake Ontario.
Saturday’s high temperatures are forecast in the upper 20s.
Temperatures in Wyoming County will be a little cooler. A high temperature of 30 degrees is forecast Thursday, but overnight lows are expected to be around 2 degrees. For Friday, the high temperature is forecast to be near 6 degrees with overnight lows reaching minus 5 degrees. By Saturday, the temperature may warm to 24 degrees for a daytime high, the Weather Service said.
The GLOW region could see 1 to 3 inches of snow overnight on Thursday and may be accompanied by winds of 35 to 40 mph.
The good news is that the extreme cold will be relatively short-lived, with temperatures moderating through the day on Saturday, and trending back above seasonal normals for next week.
