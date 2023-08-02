POINT BREEZE — Area resident and entrepreneur Todd Fannin Champlin was honored with two benches in a recent ceremony.
The commemoration took place July 8 as Fr. Jan Trella from Holy Family Roman Catholic Parish in Albion recited a spiritual farewell and then blessed the new benches and garden, organizers said in a news release. The garden now contains a child’s “Bear Bench” sitting adjacent to a decorative wrought iron floral love seat.
Director Chris Manaseri of the Oak Orchard Lighthouse Association gave an exclusive historic narrative of the lighthouse. He also gave a special “thank you” tribute dedication in Champlin’s memory.
The benches were donated by family and friends, with an inscribed loving plaque honoring Champlin’s memory, set upon a bed of nearby lake stones, organizers said.
“A tall post with occupied birdhouses are standing and guarding this blessed site,” organizers said. “Nearby the shore and piers are elegant swans dancing in the waves, adding even more charm to this attractive site.”
Champlin’s mother Judith gave a special and humorous description of her great love and, his life, hobbies friends and customers.
A lunch and program were held for guests at what was formerly the Lighthouse Restaurant, previously operated by Champlin and his family — now Gilligan’s Galley. Balloons for Champlin, were inscribed from the guests with private messages of farewell, then released
The Oak Orchard lighthouse, gardens and benches illustrate the local residents love for their community and the welcoming of visitors, organizers said.