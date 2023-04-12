MEDIAN — Bent’s Opera House is a beauty of downtown.
The revived destination venue is located in the heart of Medina’s historic downtown district, featuring boutique shops and historical sites, and stands within walking distance of the Erie Canal.
The unique venue, formerly known as Bent’s Hall, which opened in 2021 after the pandemic, underwent an extensive five-year restoration process to achieve completion.
“Bent’s Opera House, named after its owner Don C. Bent, was constructed out of Medina sandstone at the peak of the Civil War in 1865,” said Event Coordinator Faye Conley of Bent’s Opera House. “Bent’s Opera House’s inaugural performance was held Feb. 28, 1865, and for decades held many high-profile concerts, plays, shows, and public functions, including P.T. Barnum and William “Buffalo Bill”Cody.”
The venue has many historical features that were salvaged during the restoration.
“Guests who walk into the opera house will be greeted by gorgeous chandeliers, accented with a hand painted ceiling mosaic, the original performance stage featuring the original hardwood floors and mezzanine balcony,” Conley said.
Fully restored, Bent’s Opera House is hosting its first boutique wedding expo — Beloved at Bent’s — slated for 1 p.m. Sunday at 444 Main St. The event will feature live music by The Uptown Groove, light appetizers, a cash bar, tours of the 10-room boutique hotel.
It will also showcase 20 area wedding and event vendors including Harvest Restaurant, Creekside Floral & Gift Shop, Blissett’s Specialty Shop, S&E Photo Events, The Wed Shed, Fresh Faced by Feidi and more.
“Being a former bride, I know how stressful wedding planning can be but remember it’s supposed to be an enjoyable process,” Conley said. “Take some time to slow down and enjoy this season of life because it passes by so quickly. This is a time to truly focus on you and your partner and create a day that perfectly aligns with your desires and dreams. You don’t need to follow the traditional rules or make decisions based on everyone else but moreso focus on what is going to make you happy. At the end of the day, it’s your day, and you want to reflect you and your love story.”
No engagement is necessary and patrons are encouraged to enjoy the day.
“Our venue is also handicapped accessible, featuring an elevator that is accessible on all three floors, and has state of the art lighting systems,” said Conley.
Tickets are $5 or free with any Harvest brunch purchase the morning of the event. Children under 13 are admitted free. Tickets are available on Bent’s Opera House website at https://bents-opera-house.square.site/product/beloved-at-bent-s/21 or by calling (585) 318-2110. Tickets will also be available at the door.
