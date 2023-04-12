Opera House plans first wedding expo

Bent’s Opera House is a popular part of Medina’s downtown. It will host a wedding expo on Sunday.

MEDIAN — Bent’s Opera House is a beauty of downtown.

The revived destination venue is located in the heart of Medina’s historic downtown district, featuring boutique shops and historical sites, and stands within walking distance of the Erie Canal.

