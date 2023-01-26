BBB warns of parking ticket scam

BUFFALO — The Better Business Bureau is advising people to watch out for a new twist on an old scam.

Scammers are using new technology to create fake parking tickets that look surprisingly official, BBB officials said in a news release. It could be a scam if people receive a parking ticket but are confident they parked legally.

