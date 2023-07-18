BATAVIA — There will be no Italian Festival this summer, Downtown Business Improvement District (BID) Executive Director Shannon Maute said Monday.
“The BID has decided to not move forward with Italian Fest this year,” she said. “Although we loved the event, we have decided to focus on our other events.”
The BID Boxcar Derby is scheduled for Aug. 26 starting at around 8:30 a.m. on Ellicott Avenue. The Wine Walk is set for 4-8 p.m. Oct. 7. The theme will be “Under The Big Top.”
The first Italian Fest took place on Jackson and Center streets in August 2022. It featured items such as pizza, meatballs, Arancini, gelato, ricotta cookies, cannoli, stuffed shells, Italian wedding soup, sausage, pizzelle, and more. There were games for the kids and bands.
At the time, Maute said the community loved the event and that it couldn’t believe it took so long for one to take place in Batavia.