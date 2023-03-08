Biden eyes tax hike on income over $400K

President Joe Biden speaks during the 2023 International Association of Fire Fighters Legislative Conference in Washington, D.C., on Monday. Biden is proposing a payroll tax on those earning $400,000 or more to fund Medicare. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images/TNS

President Joe Biden’s budget will propose hiking payroll taxes on Americans making over $400,000 per year and allowing the government new power to negotiate drug prices as part of an effort the White House says will extend the solvency of a key Medicare program for another quarter century.

“The budget I am releasing this week will make the Medicare trust fund solvent beyond 2050 without cutting a penny in benefits,” Biden said Tuesday in an op-ed published in the New York Times shortly before the announcement. “In fact, we can get better value, making sure Americans receive better care for the money they pay into Medicare.”

Tribune Wire