NEW YORK (TNS) — President Joe Biden is expected to miss the annual ceremony on Monday in New York City marking the anniversary of the Sept. 11 terror attacks amid a nasty feud with city and state officials over the growing migrant crisis.
Biden will attend a commemoration of 9/11 with military families in Anchorage, Alaska, as he returns from a previously planned state visit to Vietnam on Sunday, meaning he won’t attend the solemn event in lower Manhattan for the second straight year.
The alternate 9/11 commemoration plan means Biden will avoid appearing with Mayor Eric Adams and Gov. Kathy Hochul as they both feud with the White House and one another over the flood of migrants that have turned into a political hot potato for New York city and state.
Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff are expected to appear at the lower Manhattan event on Monday marking the 22nd anniversary of the deadliest terror attack on American soil, which killed nearly 3,000 people.
The White House has been locked in an increasingly ugly three-way feud with fellow moderate Democrats Adams and Hochul over how to cope with an estimated 110,000 migrants sent to the Big Apple in recent months by Republican-run Texas.
The White House notes Biden had long planned to attend the G20 summit in India, which ends late on Saturday. He suggested in July that he planned to visit Vietnam, an additional stop that made it all but impossible for him to attend the a 9/11 event in New York.
Biden’s event in Alaska was officially announced on Aug. 28 along with the Vietnam visit.
With New York City shelters and schools bursting at the seams, Adams wants to force upstate cities to take in migrants, a move Hochul is resisting.
The mayor says he needs much more financial help from the feds and Albany, warning that the city could otherwise plummet into a fiscal collapse.
Adams amped up his rhetoric on the issue Wednesday, saying the growing migrant problem could “destroy New York City.”
