Kiwanis marks a century in Batavia

Kids look for eggs in the 0-3 age group during last year’s annual Kiwanis Easter Egg hunt in Centennial Park in Batavia. The club is marking a century of service to the community.

BATAVIA — For 100 years, the Kiwanis Club of Batavia have been supporting local youth.

On Feb. 22, 1923, with 56 original members led by former Batavia Mayor Ashton W. Caney, the club received its charter from Kiwanis International.

