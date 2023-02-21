BATAVIA — For 100 years, the Kiwanis Club of Batavia have been supporting local youth.
On Feb. 22, 1923, with 56 original members led by former Batavia Mayor Ashton W. Caney, the club received its charter from Kiwanis International.
Pete Guppenberger, a director for Kiwansis Club of Batavia, said the club be having a dinner event with the Kiwanis Club of Warsaw which is also celebrating its 100th anniversary this year at a later date.
“As a side note, the Kiwanis Club of Batavia sponsored the founding on the Kiwanis Club of Warsaw along with the Pembroke–Corfu–Darien Club,” he said. “We also sponsored the Le Roy-Pavilion-Stafford Club that unfortunately disbanded several years ago.”
In its early history, the Kiwanis Club of Batavia founded a Fresh Air Health Camp which brought hundreds of children from inner cities into rural Western New York for a week of camping. Kiwanis was also a longtime sponsor of an annual Soap Box Derby which was revived last year by the Batavia Improvement District.
An early signature project was raising money to build a community pool formerly at MacArthur Park. To mark its 75th Anniversary, the club financed new playground equipment at Austin Park that remains to this day.
A more recent signature community project was the raising of more than $225,000 for the Justice for Children Advocacy Center allowing them to renovate an exiting structure to provide state of the art services to the children under their care.
“The money was raised over five years primarily through an annual gala event held specifically for that initiative,” Guppenberger said. “Those kinds of projects aren’t successful without the generosity of the entire community; we remain forever thankful for their support.”
Currently, Guppenberger said the Kiwanis Club of Batavia has committed to funding the Books for Babies program facilitated by the Richmond Memorial Library. On a larger scale, the club will be participating in what’s called a build day with the Sleep in Heavenly Peace organization based in Rochester.
“They build and deliver bed frames to the homes of underprivileged children primarily in the inner city of Rochester. Along with the bed frames, a mattress and bedding are also supplied,” he said. “We’ll be working on the project with the other 14 Kiwanis Clubs that make up the Genesee Division of New York state.”
The Kiwanis Club of Batavia will be providing part of the $5,000 needed for each build day along with labor.
Guppenberger said there have been some initial discussions about sponsoring a girls softball tournament in conjunction with the Stingers program. In the last several months, four new members have joined, giving the club 29 members currently.
“New members bring new ideas for projects and ways to engage with the local community. We are also looking to start Service Leadership Programs (SLP) in the local schools; basically mini youth Kiwanis Clubs,” he said. “We have SLP’s designed for every level, elementary through college. A great way of our youth to become more focused on service toward others.”
The club conducts three popular holiday events annually; Thanksgiving Morning Skate at the David. M. McCarthy Ice Arena, Easter Egg Hunt at Centennial Park; and an Independence Day 5K run/walk in Batavia. The club also holds an annual Law Enforcement Recognition event in conjunction with the Batavia Police Department, Genesee County Sheriff’s Department, Genesee Justice and the Genesee County Magistrates Office.
Additionally Batavia Kiwanis Club presents three Richard Rung Memorial Scholarships each year; one each to a graduating Senior at Batavia High, Notre Dame and Genesee Valley BOCES.
“Our main objective is to improve the lives of children, one community at a time,” said David Rumsey, club president in a press release. “As Kiwanians, we are proud of our accomplishments. I encourage and welcome everyone to join in the proud traditions of Kiwanis.”
For more information, visit their Facebook page at facebook.com/kiwanisclubofbatavia or their website at www.bataviakiwanis.org.
The club meets the second and fourth Thursday at 12:10 p.m. at Batavia’s Original Pizza and welcomes new members.