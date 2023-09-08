STAFFORD — An errant tractor-trailer caused a mess Thursday afternoon when it tipped over at the hamlet’s main intersection.
The truck was westbound on Route 5 when it apparently turned too sharply onto Route 237, according to reports at the scene. The big rig wound up on its side, spilling its load of fertilizer in the process.
At least one lane of Route 237 was blocked while crews removed the tractor trailer and cleaned up the load.
The tractor trailer’s driver was taken to United Memorial Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries. Stafford firefighters and Mercy EMS were among those responding to the scene.
The big rig belonged to Carolina Eastern Crocker LLC. Further information was unavailable as of press time Thursday evening.
The crash was the second such accident in three days in the GLOW Region.
A similar accident occurred Tuesday evening, when tractor-trailer rolled over at Wiscoy and East Koy roads in Genesee Falls.
The truck was hauling 9,000 gallons of liquid manure. No injuries were reported, but a hazardous materials response was needed to contain the resulting spill. ----
Includes reporting by Mark Gutman.